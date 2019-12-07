Driver crashes into STA bus in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of an SUV crashed into an STA bus in downtown Spokane on Friday, according to Spokane Police.
The crash took place at the intersection of Riverside and Stevens.
Officers said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time, and no one was injured in the crash.
Police say the driver of this SUV crashed into a bus at Riverside & Stevens. No passengers were onboard at the time, driver and bus driver not injured. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Bo4KLa41D1— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) December 7, 2019
