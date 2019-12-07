News

Driver crashes into STA bus in downtown Spokane

Posted: Dec 06, 2019 07:20 PM PST

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 07:22 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of an SUV crashed into an STA bus in downtown Spokane on Friday, according to Spokane Police. 

The crash took place at the intersection of Riverside and Stevens. 

Officers said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time, and no one was injured in the crash. 

 

