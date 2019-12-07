Driver crashes into STA bus in downtown Spokane

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of an SUV crashed into an STA bus in downtown Spokane on Friday, according to Spokane Police.

The crash took place at the intersection of Riverside and Stevens.

Officers said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time, and no one was injured in the crash.