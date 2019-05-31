Driver crashes into car dealership parking lot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A man was charged with DUI on Friday when his car drove through a fence and into a Walla Walla car dealership parking lot, striking three of the parked cars.
According to Washington State Patrol, 26-year-old Miguel Reyes was driving southbound on SR 125 when his car struck a barrier and drove through a fence into the O’Brien Chevrolet Nissan Dealership’s parking lot.
His car struck three of the Nissans parked on display, totaling one of them.
Both Reyes and the passenger in his car, 24-year-old Bryanna Rea-Arroyo, were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with injuries.
Reyes was later charged for DUI.
