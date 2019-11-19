Dream of a White Christmas at the 'Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival'

National Archives and Records Administration 1903: Singer and actor Bing Crosby, one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century and the star of movies such as "White Christmas," "Going My Way" and "The Bells of St. Mary's," is born Harry Lillis Crosby in Tacoma, Washington. Crosby won an Academy Award for Best Actor for "Going My Way" and was nominated again for "The Bells of St. Mary's." He died of a massive heart attack at age 74 on Oct. 14, 1977.

SPOKANE, Wash. - As Bing Crosby once sang, "May your days be merry and bright." He was not only loved for his amazing singing, but also for his appearances on the silver screen.

Your love for Crosby can be fulfilled once again as the Bing Crosby Theater will make your day a little brighter on Saturday, December 14 as they host the 14th annual 'Bing Crosby Holiday Music Festival.'

The festival will include a photo gallery of the legendary entertainer, with clips of him entertaining troops during World War II, and a live performance from Crosby's nephew, Howard Crosby, at 5:30 p.m.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. the following Bing Crosby films will be showing:

10:30 a.m. — White Christmas

1:00 p.m. — Going My Way

3:30 p.m. — Waikiki Wedding

7:30 p.m. — White Christmas

Tickets are for sale for $10 each, and are good for the entire day’s events. Tickets are available at the door only and must be purchased by cash or check (no credit/debit cards). They cannot be purchased in advance, and children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free.

For more information, you can visit the Bing Crosby Advocates website here.