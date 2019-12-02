Dozens of local people get the chance to work alongside 'Game of Thrones' actor in new film

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. North by Northwest is helping film a new movie in the Garland District.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. North by Northwest is helping film a new movie in the Garland District.

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 50 local people will soon be able to say they were castmates with "Game of Thrones" actor James Faulkner.

Faulkner has been in Spokane for the past few weeks filming a new movie called "All Those Small Things."

The film is written by Spokane-based screenwriter and director Andrew Hyatt, and is being shot by local production company North by Northwest.

On Monday, the crew began filming a scene with over 50 local people serving as extras.

The film follows a British game show host, played by Faulkner, who loses a close friend. He begins to take a look at his own life and mortality. But first, he gets a letter from an American fan, so he heads to the backwoods of the Pacific Northwest in search of a deeper meaning for his life.

The film crew is set to wrap up filming this week. There is no word yet on when the movie will be released.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' actor filming new movie in Spokane