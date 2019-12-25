Downtown Spokane sees influx of last minute shoppers on Christmas Eve

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you found yourself scrambling for those last second gifts today, you're not alone.

The International Council of Shopping Centers says about 74 million Americans pick up those presents on Christmas Eve.

Local shops like Auntie's and Uncle's Bookstore and Games are the perfect way to stuff stockings.

An employee from the store says the past two days have been some of the busiest this season.

They sell different types of games and books.

Employees say the weather has also been good for business, with clear skies bringing in more customers.

"I always love to be out on Christmas Eve, a little bit because it just feels like it's Christmas, which is my favorite," said shopper Kelly Dionne.