Downtown Spokane library is hosting a panel with local Olympians

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Downtown Spokane Public Library will be hosting a panel of local Olympic athletes on Tuesday, July 16.

Olympians will include local legends Don Kardong, Will Brandenburg, Jamie Redman and Joshua Olson.

The Downtown library is also hosting a Hometown Teams exhibition, which lasts through August 3. It is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Humanities Washington. This panel complements the exhibition, and will give an inside look on what it's like to be in the Olympics.

To register for the event, just visit the Downtown library's event page.