Downtown riot sees two people assaulted, five people arrested Spokane Police Spokane Police Spokane Police Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m., Spokane Police responded to what they called a "riot" in the area of 200 south Wall.

Several reports came in of multiple people fighting. One person who called in was even able to get footage of the primary aggressors on their cell phone.

That person was later key in helping identify the five people that were arrested. Witnesses reported seeing one of the male suspects had used brass knuckles and a knife during the assault and the other male suspect had hit a victim with his skateboard.

One of the young men involved was booked for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana), Felony Riot, and Misdemeanor Possession of Dangerous Weapons (brass knuckles and a spring blade knife). One of the young women was booked for Misdemeanor Riot, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana), Misdemeanor Harassment, and Misdemeanor Possession of a Legend Drug. The other two young women were booked for Misdemeanor Riot. 20-year-old Jesse K Hager was booked for Misdemeanor Riot and Sale/Delivery of a Legend Drug (marijuana).

Several witnesses identified a woman and man that were both assaulted during the incident. Both victims fled the area before police arrived on scene.

If you are a victim of this incident or know who these individuals are, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.