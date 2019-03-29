Downriver, Creek at Qualchan golf courses to open this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Golfers, rejoice! As spring rolls in, more local golf courses are announcing their season openings.
Downriver Golf Course is set to open on Saturday and the Creek at Qulachan Golf Course will open Monday, according to the City of Spokane.
More exciting news for Spokane golfers! Downriver Golf Course opens tomorrow and the Creek at Qualchan Golf Course will open Monday.
Esmeralda Golf Course opened the front nine on Thursday and plan to open the back nine within the next week.
