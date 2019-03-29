News

Downriver, Creek at Qualchan golf courses to open this week

By:

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Golfers, rejoice! As spring rolls in, more local golf courses are announcing their season openings. 

Downriver Golf Course is set to open on Saturday and the Creek at Qulachan Golf Course will open Monday, according to the City of Spokane. 

 

 

Esmeralda Golf Course opened the front nine on Thursday and plan to open the back nine within the next week. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS