Power restored to over 1,000 Spokane Co. residents

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 06:33 PM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:11 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Power has been restored to Inland Power customers in Spokane County on Tuesday, the company's outage map shows.

A downed power line near Bruna and Excelsior Road left over 1,000 people without power earlier in the day, Spokane County Fire District 8 said.  

Inland Power crews were quick to respond to the scene.  

