Power restored to over 1,000 Spokane Co. residents

SPOKANE, Wash. - Power has been restored to Inland Power customers in Spokane County on Tuesday, the company's outage map shows.

A downed power line near Bruna and Excelsior Road left over 1,000 people without power earlier in the day, Spokane County Fire District 8 said.

Inland Power crews were quick to respond to the scene.

Maybe you are experiencing a power outage in the general Valleyford area? Well.. Engine 82 found the issue, down power line Bruna & Excelsior Rds. @InlandPower on their way to fix the issue.

🤞 power is on so you can follow all of tonight’s election local elections pic.twitter.com/Q6zeJeGlji — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 6, 2019