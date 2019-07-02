Donors invited to give amid regional blood shortage

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the Fourth of July just days away, many are preparing for a long and fun weekend at the lake. For Inland Northwest blood bank Vitalant, however, it looks to be a stressful span of time.

The blood center is bracing for a national shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations the week of July 1.

Vitalant is the sole blood provider to local hospitals and their patients, and needs at least 200 donors each day to meet their demands.

The organization is calling on the community to donate during the remainder of the summer, especially O-negative donors, for which there is only a two-day supply currently. Additionally, platelet donations are in high demand as well, considering they only have a shelf-life of five days.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting Vitalant’s website, calling 877-25-VITAL, or by simply walking into any of their six donor centers in the Inland Northwest.

