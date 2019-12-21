Don't let today's warm weather fool you; it's the first day of winter!
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you feel like this Saturday is shorter than most, you're not wrong.
Saturday marks the Winter Solstice, making it the shortest day of the year with just eight and a half hours of daytime across the Inland Northwest.
Winter officially starts Saturday at 8:19 p.m.
An interesting perspective of Earth's seasons...from outer space! #wawx #idwx https://t.co/vq3Un4d4Wa— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 21, 2019
That said, only the highest peaks in the Inland Northwest will be seeing Christmas-like weather.
You can expect another unseasonably warm day around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Expect periods of rain off and on throughout the day, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
