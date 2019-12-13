Don't fear Friday the 13th! Dry weather is sticking around
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's no reason to be worried this Friday the 13th. Dry weather is here and sticking around through the beginning of your weekend.
Saturday will bring some early morning showers and then dry weather continues.
Sunday could bring a flurry or two and then temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s into the start of next week.
RELATED: School delays for Friday, December 13
RELATED: The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks Friday ans Saturday
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
Eric Muhr
Next Story
City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
- City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview
- Need a photo with Santa? There will be plenty to choose from at this year's SantaCon
- Coeur d'Alene Police Department awarded for keeping Idaho drivers safe