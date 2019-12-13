Don't fear Friday the 13th! Dry weather is sticking around

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's no reason to be worried this Friday the 13th. Dry weather is here and sticking around through the beginning of your weekend.

Saturday will bring some early morning showers and then dry weather continues.

Sunday could bring a flurry or two and then temperatures stay in the low to mid-30s into the start of next week.

RELATED: School delays for Friday, December 13

RELATED: The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks Friday ans Saturday