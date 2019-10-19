DOJ awards millions to improve public safety in American Indian, Alaska native communities

Kalispel Tribe

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Department of Justice has awarded over $273 million to improve programs within American Indian and Alaska Native communities across the country, including right here in the Inland Northwest.

Of that grant money, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation was awarded over $3 million, which will support the violence against women and crime victim services programs, public safety and community policing, and corrections and correctional alternatives.

The Kalispel Reservation was awarded $687,972, which will support justice systems, as well as alcohol and substance abuse programs.

The Colville Tribe will receive $583,707, which will go towards the crime victim services program.

“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“We will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee they have the resources they need to curb violence and bring healing to the victims most profoundly affected by it.”