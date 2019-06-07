Dogs and cats rescued from Arkansas floods to be flown to Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Dozens of cats and dogs will be flown to Coeur d'Alene Saturday in search of new homes.

The 55 animals will be flown in from Little Rock, Arkansas. The state is currently seeing devastating flooding, which is causing an overflow of stray dogs and cats at already overcrowded shelters.

The shelter pets will be flown in by the organization Wings of Rescue. The charity flies endangered pets from natural disasters and high-kill areas to no-kill shelters.

The animals being airlifted were in shelters prior to the flooding. They are perfectly adoptable, but many would be at-risk of being euthanized if they stayed in Arkansas. According to Wings of Rescue, by transporting them, they will have new opportunities to be adopted and the shelters will be open for pets displaced by the floods that are waiting to be reunited with their families.

Another 95 pets are being flown to Seattle.

KXLY has reached out to Wings of Rescue to find out which shelters will take in the animals once they arrive.

