Doctors: How to catch a potential stroke before it happens
SPOKANE, Wash. - The leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death can almost always be prevented, doctors say.
Tuesday is World Stroke Day. It’s something that can happen to anyone, at any time and anywhere.
Docotors say it’s important to be fast when recognizing a stroke. Which is why they implemented a new acronym to help people identify the signs.
FAST stands for face, arms, speech, and time.
If a person’s balance is off, eyes are moving in a funny fashion, face is dropping, if speech is slurred or their arm or leg is weak, they need to be assessed as soon as possible, says Dr. Jon Ween, director of the stroke program at Deaconess.
Ween says the 'time' part is essential.
If you do recognize any of the symptoms above, it's important to get that person to the hospital as soon as possible.
