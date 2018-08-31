Doctors emphasize concussion warning signs, symptoms.

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO. - High school football is off and running and with it comes touchdowns, tackles, and possibly concussions.

"Any force that's applied to the body that causes the brain to sort of move and bounce inside the skull," said Dr. Craig Panos with Kootenai Health. He said any athlete is at risk of getting one.

"I've actually seen golf concussions and tennis concussions. So it does happen."

Typically, damage from a concussion does not show up on a CAT scan or MRI.

"Really what you see is a series of symptoms related to processing," Panos said.

Severe or repeated concussions can cause permanent brain damage, even death - which is why players, parents, and coaches need to understand the warning signs.

"You're looking for an athlete that maybe gets up slowly, stumbles, doesn't walk back to the huddle like he should," Panos said.

Other symptoms include nausea, double or blurry vision, sensitivity to light or noise, confusion, and memory problems. Most schools have athletes undergo impact testing - a series of cognitive questions that gives players their own baseline. The test can be repeated and compared after a concussion.

"This helps to give us an objective look at whether or not parts of the brain are affected," Panos said. "Are they slower or less accurate?"

When in doubt, players should sit it out and get examined as soon as possible.

"There's a lot of gains that we get for having our kids play sports, but again, what we want to do is make sure we're doing that in the safest way possible," Panos said.

He said athletes, especially football players, should strengthen and condition their core and neck for better head protection. Players should also make sure their gear and helmets fir properly.