Do the candidates for mayor even have a library card?

SPOKANE, Wash. - The downtown Spokane Public Library has been a hot topic among the candidates vying to be Spokane's next mayor.

The discussions stem from drug-use inside the library by members of Spokane's homeless community. Candidates have provided insight on how they would approach the issue... but that is not the topic of this story.

With all of this talk, KXLY simply wanted to know if the candidates even have a library card. Here's what they said:

Nadine Woodward and Jonathan Bingle do not have library cards.

Ben Stuckart does not have his own, but said he uses his wife's card and frequents the South Hill branch. He said his most recent trip to pick up a book was three weeks ago.

Shawn Poole said his family has a card, but his wife got it in their divorce. The family periodically takes their daughter to the library and she now has her own card.

At the time of this writing, Kelly Cruz had not returned phone calls and emails from KXLY.

