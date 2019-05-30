News

Division St. off-ramp on eastbound I-90 now clear

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 01:19 PM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:37 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision near  Division St. off-ramp was cleared shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The original crash closed the ramp and blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 in Spokane. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was backed up to the U.S. 195 interchange.

