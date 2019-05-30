Division St. off-ramp on eastbound I-90 now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision near Division St. off-ramp was cleared shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The original crash closed the ramp and blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 in Spokane.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was backed up to the U.S. 195 interchange.
