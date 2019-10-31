Spokane Police: Distracted driver crashes into patrol car, officer injured

Spokane Police Department A Spokane Police officer was injured when he was hit by a distracted driver.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said an officer was injured Thursday morning when a districted driver ran into his patrol car.

The officer was parked behind a van at Trent Avenue and Waterworks Street around 7:30 a.m. Both the officer and van driver were waiting for westbound traffic to clear in order to turn north onto Waterworks Street.

The officer looked in his rearview mirror and saw a vehicle approaching. The officer knew the car would not be able to stop, but was not able to move.

The distracted driver struck the officer’s car and pushed it into the van.

Public Information Officer John O’Brien said the patrol car appears to be totaled and there is damage to the at-fault driver’s vehicle.

Police said the at-fault driver appeared to be distracted by her cell phone and she later told police she was looking at her GPS. Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for back and neck pain, but has since been released.

The at-fault driver was given citations for following too close, cell phone device distraction and liability insurance required, according to police.