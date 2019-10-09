News

Discover Passes no longer needed to enjoy state Sno-Parks

Oct 08, 2019

Oct 09, 2019

Discover Passes are no longer required for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy state Sno-Parks.

State legislature passed a bill in spring of 2019 that eliminated the need for people to carry both a Discovery Pass and a Sno-Park permit to visit the state parks during the winter season.

The Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park their cars in designated lots, with access to areas for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and other winter activities.

These Sno-Park permits go on sale November 1, and you can find more information on the Washington State Parks website.

