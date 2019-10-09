Discover Passes no longer needed to enjoy state Sno-Parks
Discover Passes are no longer required for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy state Sno-Parks.
State legislature passed a bill in spring of 2019 that eliminated the need for people to carry both a Discovery Pass and a Sno-Park permit to visit the state parks during the winter season.
The Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park their cars in designated lots, with access to areas for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and other winter activities.
These Sno-Park permits go on sale November 1, and you can find more information on the Washington State Parks website.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Police: Man arrested for mass shooting threats at downtown business
- 'People are just so kind': Child with rare disease meets his hero
- Veteran firefighter's body returned home
- The Church at City Hall holds 'worship service' ahead of Spokane election
- North Idaho residents raise money to keep friendly steer out of slaughter house
- Mead grocer wins Washington's 'best bagger' title for second year in a row