Did you know WSDOT has a travel app?

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 12:57 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:57 PM PST

‘Tis the season for holiday travel. 

Avoid wasting time on local roads and mountain passes by downloading the Washington State Department of Transportation's mobile app

The app is broken down into separate categories that will help make your travel easier.

There's a traffic map, ferry schedules for those traveling on the western side of the state, mountain pass conditions and even updates on border wait times. 

The app is available for iOS and android devices. 

