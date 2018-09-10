DICK's Sporting Goods hiring for new Spokane store
DICK's Sporting Goods is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at its new store in north Spokane, scheduled to open next month.
DICK's will open a new store at Northpointe Plaza. The company needs to hire 40 full-time and part-time employees and 25 temporary employees.
You can find out more and apply here.
The company says ideal candidates will "draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire athletes. Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands."
DICK's has one location already, located adjacent to the Spokane Valley Mall. The company plans for three days of grand opening festivities when the Northpointe store opens next month.
