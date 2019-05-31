Detour planned for Monday on westbound I-90 as crews survey bridge damage

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

ADAMS CO., Wash. - Westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near the Danekas Road bridge on Monday for a majority of the day.

Crews will be on site surveying damage on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An oversize load struck the bridge on May 21, breaking the concrete and exposing wires.

🚨TRAVEL ALERT🚨 Monday, June 3- westbound I-90 will reduce to one lane at the Danekas Rd. bridge overpass from 8am - 4pm for crews to survey damage. Vehicles will be detoured off I-90 onto the interchange ramps at exit 231, Tokio Weigh Station, before entering back onto WB I-90. pic.twitter.com/qfMusfOvjM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 31, 2019

The Washington Department of Transportation said travelers will be etoured of I-90 onto the interchase ramps at exit 231 (the Tokio weight station) before entering back onto westbound I-90.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a semi slammed into the Danekas overpass on I-90, just west of Ritzville. Although the overpass was damaged, I-90 is still fully open. Crews with the Department of Transportation are out assessing the damage Wednesday. One lane of the bridge is closed while crews assess its structural safety. Crews hope to know the extent of the damage by late Wednesday morning. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

