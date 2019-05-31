News

Detour planned for Monday on westbound I-90 as crews survey bridge damage

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:16 AM PDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:16 AM PDT

ADAMS CO., Wash. - Westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near the Danekas Road bridge on Monday for a majority of the day. 

Crews will be on site surveying damage on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An oversize load struck the bridge on May 21, breaking the concrete and exposing wires. 

 

 

The Washington Department of Transportation said travelers will be etoured of I-90 onto the interchase ramps at exit 231 (the Tokio weight station) before entering back onto westbound I-90. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS