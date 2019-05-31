Detour planned for Monday on westbound I-90 as crews survey bridge damage
ADAMS CO., Wash. - Westbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near the Danekas Road bridge on Monday for a majority of the day.
Crews will be on site surveying damage on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. An oversize load struck the bridge on May 21, breaking the concrete and exposing wires.
🚨TRAVEL ALERT🚨 Monday, June 3- westbound I-90 will reduce to one lane at the Danekas Rd. bridge overpass from 8am - 4pm for crews to survey damage. Vehicles will be detoured off I-90 onto the interchange ramps at exit 231, Tokio Weigh Station, before entering back onto WB I-90. pic.twitter.com/qfMusfOvjM— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 31, 2019
The Washington Department of Transportation said travelers will be etoured of I-90 onto the interchase ramps at exit 231 (the Tokio weight station) before entering back onto westbound I-90.
