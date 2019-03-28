Detectives searching for two people suspected of using stolen checks and credit cards

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two people who, police say, are suspected of fraudulently using checks and credit cards.

The checks and credit cards were reported stolen during a burglary that took place last month in the 10300 block of E. Bigelow Gulch, in Spokane. Since then, a man and woman have been seen using the stolen credit cards and checks at multiple locations in Spokane Valley, as well as one store on W. Francis in North Spokane.

Whether or not the man and woman are aware of their involvement in the criminal acts taking place, police say, is unclear.

According to police, they have been seen driving a late 1990's or early 2000's white Ford Expedition.

If anyone recognizes the man or woman, or has any information involving the stolen checks and credit cards, police ask that they contact Detective Haley at 509-477-3132.

