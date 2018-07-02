UPDATE: Detectives arrest man in stolen power tools case, still searching for second man

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Detective Keyser arrested 38-year-old Felipe E. Murillo for Robbery 2nd Degree Monday morning. Murillo was identified as the driver of the Cadillac, which has seized for evidence.

The second suspect in the case, (the man in the picture wearing the clean, white sleeveless T-shirt), has not yet been identified.

Since the robbery, detectives believe that Murillo and the second suspect have been selling the stolen tools.

If you have purchased DeWalt tools from Murillo recently or can identify the second male suspect, you are asked to call Detective Kirk Keyser at 509-477-6611, and reference #10084395.

Previous Story:

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating after over $1,000 worth of power tools was stolen from North 40 Outfitters in Mead last Friday.

On June 22, at around 10 a.m., two suspects stole about $1,850 in DeWalt power hand tools.

When a store employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle, the driver hit the employee, and then fled the scene.

Store security video captured images of the two male suspects and their vehicle.

The first suspect, who drove the vehicle, is described as a white male, stocky build, possibly in his 40s, wearing a gray baseball cap, a clean white sleeveless T-shirt, and blue jeans with a black belt. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder, which was described as being in the shape of a trophy cup, and a tattoo on his neck.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The second suspect, the passenger, is described as a white male, late 20s to 30s, with a full beard, wearing a dark gray baseball cap with sunglasses on the bill, tan button up wool type long sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle is believed to be a gold Cadillac STS 4-door, possibly 2005-2006. The Cadillac did not have license plates, but appeared to have a temporary permit in the rear window.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office