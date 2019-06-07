Detectives searching for rent drop box thieves in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit are searching for suspects who have been allegedly going around, stealing rent checks out of apartment complex drop boxes throughout Spokane Valley.

According to a release, the thieves are believed to be using a long wire or something similar, with a sticky adhesive at the end, to fish the rent checks and money orders out of drop box slots.

Detectives are currently looking for the two men shown in surveillance footage above. They are believed to be driving a white two-door hatchback passenger car.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

