Detectives ask for help identifying woman found in river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are asking for your help figuring out the identity of a woman whose body was found in the Spokane River on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The body was found off the shoreline of the river east of Harvard Rd., near the Liberty Lake area. Someone was passing by when they found the body and reported it.

Detectives from the Spokane County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit are investigating, but have not been able to identify the body. They say it's of a white female with dark hair. She was wearing the clothing pictured above.

If you recognize the clothing or know who the woman might be, please contact Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921. You can use the reference #10130020.