Despite sign, no plans for Chick-fil-A in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - It seems like this Chick-Fil-A saga will never end.

The people of North Idaho would desperately love the chicken chain to come to their neck of the woods and a post on social media indicated it might soon be a possibility. Unfortunately, we're here with some upsetting news.

A post on Facebook showed a sign reading "Coming soon" in the empty lot next to the Zip's on Government Way.

4 News Now reached out to the city of Hayden's Community Development Director Melissa Cleveland, who says she thinks it might be a prank.

Cleveland said the fast food chain has not been in contact with the city. She even said there's been no contact even in the form of the earliest stages of planning and development.

4 News Now additionally reached out to the Kootenai County Assessor's Office to see who owns the property -- it's currently owned by the owners of the nearby Zip's.

Additionally, a quick internet search shows the font used on the sign in Hayden does not match that of other (legitimate) announcement signs made by the company.

In order to be absolutely sure, 4 News Now has reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment. Our request has not been returned.

RELATED: 'I'll spend money on a hotel just to buy their food': Chick-fil-A super fan ecstatic about proposal

RELATED: Chick-fil-A files building permit with City of Spokane