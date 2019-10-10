Despite new law, 23 SPS students still list personal exemptions for being unvaccinated

Copyright 2019 CNN There's a "reasonable chance" the US will lose its measles elimination status in October because of measles outbreaks in New York state, the CDC said.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline for immunizations for Spokane Public Schools students is Friday, and as it stands, 23 students may be asked to stay home from school at the end of the week.

In May, Washington State legislature passed a bill removing personal and philosophical exemptions for the MMR vaccine required to attend schools.

Currently, 911 Spokane Public Schools students remain unvaccinated, but it should be noted that religious exemptions are still on the table.

However, 23 of those 911 students have not received immunizations due to personal exemption, which is not allowed under the MMR vaccine law change. Those 23 students will likely be asked to not come back to school next week.

There is still one day left to get all immunizations and paperwork up to date and turned into the student's school.

For more information, you can visit the Washington State Department of Health page on the MMR vaccine exemptions.