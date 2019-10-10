Despite new law, 23 SPS students still list personal exemptions for being unvaccinated
SPOKANE, Wash. - The deadline for immunizations for Spokane Public Schools students is Friday, and as it stands, 23 students may be asked to stay home from school at the end of the week.
In May, Washington State legislature passed a bill removing personal and philosophical exemptions for the MMR vaccine required to attend schools.
Currently, 911 Spokane Public Schools students remain unvaccinated, but it should be noted that religious exemptions are still on the table.
However, 23 of those 911 students have not received immunizations due to personal exemption, which is not allowed under the MMR vaccine law change. Those 23 students will likely be asked to not come back to school next week.
There is still one day left to get all immunizations and paperwork up to date and turned into the student's school.
RELATED: If your SPS student isn't vaccinated by Friday, they will be asked to stay home from school
RELATED: New Washington vaccine exemption law goes into effect
For more information, you can visit the Washington State Department of Health page on the MMR vaccine exemptions.
Previous Story
Grab the sunglasses, but you'll still need a thick coat
Next Story
Here are the news stories to know while you start your Friday
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Woodward declines invitation to Spokane Alliance candidate forum
- Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns
- Another unseasonably cold day tomorrow
- Crews at scene of house fire near Longfellow Elementary
- Astronaut, Gonzaga Prep alum Anne McClain encourages students to chase their biggest dreams
- 'The South Hill is kind of a war zone right now': record snowfall triples workload for arborists