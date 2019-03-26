Despite another Sweet 16 appearance, Kimmel still doesn't believe Gonzaga exists

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SPOKANE, Wash. - What is it going to take to convince Jimmy Kimmel that Gonzaga is, in fact, a real school?

On Monday night, Kimmel congratulated the Zags on making their fifth-straight Sweet 16 appearance, but he again rambled on arguing that GU is not a real place.

Kimmel even featured a clip from Good Morning Northwest to try and support his case.

The clip features KXLY 4's Kelsie Morgan saying Gonzaga has to be real since she spent four years in real classes, on a very real campus.

Kimmel's argument? Things cannot be real or very real; they are either real or not.

Kimmel's bit even featured the made up "Chancellor Gonzo Aga," played by actor Fred Willard, who claims the whole thing is made up.

Spokane's own Keyboard Cat even got a shout out in the clip.

The Zags now head to Anaheim to play Florida State University on Thursday. Anaheim is roughly 30 minutes from Kimmel's studio. Sounds like a great opportunity for Kimmel to meet the Zags in person.

