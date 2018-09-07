Deputy involved shooting in Lincoln County

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was forced to open fire Thursday afternoon when a man drove his car at the deputy.

Investigators say the deputy tried to pull over Doyle A. Gabriel, 50, for speeding on Highway 25 just north of Highway 2 in Davenport. Instead, investigators say Gabriel sped off onto N. Teal Hill Rd. losing a ladder from his vehicle during the pursuit and eventually turned into the driveway of his residence located in the 39600 block of Cayuse Cove Rd.

Investigators say Gabriel turned his vehicle around, facing the approaching patrol car. Not knowing Gabriel’s intent or if he was armed, the Deputy stopped, exited his patrol car and began giving commands.

According to the sheriff's office, Gabriel did not comply and at some point, accelerated toward the deputy causing him to fire his weapon.

Investigators say Gabriel was not injured but still would not follow commands and continued to be aggressive toward the deputy and additional law enforcement personnel as they arrived to assist.

Investigators say Gabriel demanded to speak with Sheriff Wade Magers who had arrived to assist. As Sheriff Magers continued to try and deescalate the situation, an assisting deputy deployed a Taser allowing Gabriel to safely be taken into custody.

Gabriel was transported and booked into the Lincoln County Jail where he faces multiple felony charges.

The Officer Involved Protocol was enacted and SIRR Team investigators responded to conduct the investigation and process the scene for evidence.

As per standard protocol, the Deputy were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department.