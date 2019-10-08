Deputies warn of large, active cougar in Bonner County

Pixabay

BONNER CO., Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to be on the lookout for an active cougar on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cougar killed three alpacas, as well as a miniature horse and a deer in the span of a few days.

The cougar was recently spotted near Colburn Culver Road, Rapid Lightning Road and Lower Pack River Road.

The sheriff’s office said the cougar killed the miniature horse inside a barn near the intersection of Lower Pack River Road and Rapid Lightning Road. It was in the process of dragging out the horse when deputies said it was scared away by gunshots.

On Monday night, deputies said the cougar also killed a deer at the Idaho Club.

If you see a large cougar in the area, deputies ask that you call dispatch. From there, the sheriff’s office will call Idaho Fish and Game and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.