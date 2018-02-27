Deputies seize over $18,000 of meth, arrest fleeing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested a man Sunday night after he fled from deputies, and dropped over nine ounces of Methamphetamine, worth over $18,000, during the pursuit.

On Sunday night, Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Humphrey noticed a car which had been stolen on February 23, near the intersection of Maple and 4th Avenue

The deputy followed the vehicle, which had two male occupants. The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Trevor J. Mclaughlin. Instead of pulling over, Mclaughlin accelerated and fled from responding units.

Deputies attempted a PIT stop, but were unsuccessful.

Mclaughlin turned north across the Maple Street Bridge where Spokane police were able to deploy spike strips, causing the two front tires of the stolen car to deflate.

Mclaughlin then got out of the car and fled on food. Deputy Humphrey saw a container fall to the ground. Deputy Jerry Moffett, who was also assisting, stayed with the stolen car and container, and he and other responding units detained the passenger in the car.

Deputy Natalie Woolard caught up to Mclaughlin on foot near Maxwell and Ash. Mclaughlin ignored her commands to stop, and Deputy Woolard deployed her Taser.

Responding deputies and police officers put Mclaughlin under arrest.

Mclaughlin was given medical attention at the scene from hitting his head on the ground, and was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies found two baggies containing Methamphetamine in the container. The meth was weighed and came in at over nine ounces with an approximate street value of $18,000.

The stolen vehicle was seized as evidence and a search warrant was obtained. Scales, hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia were recovered from the car.

The passenger was not charged and was later released at the scene.

Mclaughlin was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will continue the investigation.