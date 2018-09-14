Missing autistic teenager from Spokane Valley found

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Update: Thomas Michalak has been found.

Previous: Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing, autistic 13-year-old boy who was last seen near the 6900 block of E. 4th Ave. Thursday afternoon.

13-year-old Thomas J. Michalak was last seen at that location at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas, who functions at a 4th grade level, was seen walking away from his school after he was disciplined.

In the past, Thomas has been reported as a runaway from his home in the 2900 block of W. Heroy Ave., but has been located within hours. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in locating Thomas, who is unfamiliar with the area and not dressed appropriately for the lower temperatures.

Thomas is 5'05", 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, white socks, and black shoes. In the past he has been known to frequent populated areas and portray himself as a transient by holding up signs near roadways.

If you've seen Thomas Michalak or know of his location, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.