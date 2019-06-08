Deputies searching for driver in hit and run at Desert Aire Drive

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

GRANT CO., Wash. - Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the driver of a hit and run Thursday night that seriously injured a Mattawa woman.

Mireya Anaya, 22, was ejected from her car when it rolled twice, failing to turn a corner on Desert Aire Drive at Oasis Place. Witnesses saw the other driver run off toward a nearby mini-mart.

Anaya was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the other driver is asked to call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

Deputies say alcohol consumption was involved in the accident. This is an ongoing investigation.



