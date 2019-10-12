Deputies searching for car that hit teenager and sped off

DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver in a hit and run on Friday that left a 14 year old with minor injuries.

Deputies say the hit and run took place around 3:25 at the corner of 12th and Morgan St in Davenport.

The car left the accident heading southbound on 12th in the direction of Harrington.

The Sheriff's Office said the car is described as a bright red, small minivan or crossover SUV, possibly a Subaru.

The car was muddy and dented, deputies say, with a larger dent on the left rear bumper and a crooked license plate.

If you see the car, the sheriff's office asks that you call dispatch at 509-725-3501 or email dispatch@co.lincoln.wa.us.