Deputies search for driver who crashed into man standing in parking lot and fled scene

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is working to find a man who struck someone with his Ford Explorer, causing life-threatening injuries, and then ran away from the scene.

A man says he was driving his Jeep Wrangler east on Wilding Thursday afternoon, when he stopped at the stop sign at Market. He began to turn north on Market, and noticed a red Ford Explorer driving south at a high speed. The driver of the Explorer tried to swerve, but collided with the Jeep, causing it to spin. The Explorer continued across Market, went off the road, through a fence, and into a parking lot. That's when it struck a man and the motorcycle next to him.

The driver of the Explorer ran away from the scene. A passerby stopped and applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to stop the bleeding. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Deputies tried to track down the suspect with a K9 unit, but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses were able to identify 34-year-old Andrew Clifton as the possible driver of the Ford Explorer.

Deputies are trying to locate Clifton. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.

As of Friday morning, the victim was listed in satisfactory condition.