News

Deputies looking to identify men accused of spending $10,000 on stolen credit cards

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 11:43 AM PST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:44 AM PST

Deputies looking to identify men accused of spending $10,000 on stolen credit cards

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify men they say spent $10,000 on stolen credit cards. 

The cards were stolen from a locker at the Kalispel Tribal Country Club on W. Wakiki Road. 

Deputies said the men were caught on surveillance video at several local businesses where the cards were used. 

Investigators would like to contact and interview the men to determine what they know regarding the initial theft and fraudulent charges. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10143462.  

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS