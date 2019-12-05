Deputies looking to identify men accused of spending $10,000 on stolen credit cards
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify men they say spent $10,000 on stolen credit cards.
The cards were stolen from a locker at the Kalispel Tribal Country Club on W. Wakiki Road.
Deputies said the men were caught on surveillance video at several local businesses where the cards were used.
Investigators would like to contact and interview the men to determine what they know regarding the initial theft and fraudulent charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10143462.
