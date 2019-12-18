Deputies looking for man accused of stealing 7 guns from North 40 Outfitters

Spokane County Sheriff's Office The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for man who stole several firearms form the North 40 Outfitters on Newport Highway.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for man who stole several firearms form the North 40 Outfitters on Newport Highway.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who stole seven handguns from the North 40 Outfitters on N. Newport Highway remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest are now offering an award to anyone who can help lead the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to an arrest.

The burglary happened on December 14. Deputies said the man broke into the store, approached the handgun display cases, picked the third case and smashed the glass with a large splitting maul/ax.

The man reportedly stole seven guns and ran out the back door of the business.

Deputies said the male suspect was wearing glasses and a distinctive camo hat with earflaps.

Authorities are now attempting to identify the man and are working to locate and recover the stole firearms.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit their tip online at www.p3tips.com