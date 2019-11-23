Deputies investigating potential threat found in East Valley HS bathroom

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are investigating a potential threat written on a bathroom wall at East Valley High School that warns students not to attend school on Monday.

The message was found written in the boys’ bathroom and says “11-25-19 don’t come to school. Don’t gotta believe me,” according to a release from East Valley School District Superintendent Kelly Shea.

Shea said deputy resource officers and the administrative team are currently investigating the threat.

In the meantime, Spokane Valley Police are asking parents to speak with their kids about the severity of making such threats.

Shea said whether or not school is canceled on Monday is still to be determined.

We will post updates here.