Deputies find person of interest in Hayden gas station hit-and-run

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Deputies say the driver of this vehicle ran over a man in a Hayden gas station parking lot, stopped, then fled the scene.

HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in a recent hit-and-run at a Hayden gas station.

On December 9, Stephen C. Walson was seriously injured when he was run over by a car in the parking lot of the HICO at Ramsey Road and Hayden Ave.

Surveillance video captured the hit-and-run on camera and showed the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.

Deputies were able to find the suspect vehicle on Wednesday. A search of the outside and inside of the vehicle indicated it was involved in the incident.

In a release, deputies said they have an investigative lead, but have not made any arrests at this time. Authorities will not identify the potential suspect until an arrest has been made.

