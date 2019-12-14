News

Deputies find person of interest in Hayden gas station hit-and-run

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 11:36 AM PST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:17 PM PST

HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified a person of interest in a recent hit-and-run at a Hayden gas station. 

On December 9, Stephen C. Walson was seriously injured when he was run over by a car in the parking lot of the HICO at Ramsey Road and Hayden Ave. 

Surveillance video captured the hit-and-run on camera and showed the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored SUV. 

Deputies were able to find the suspect vehicle on Wednesday. A search of the outside and inside of the vehicle indicated it was involved in the incident. 

In a release, deputies said they have an investigative lead, but have not made any arrests at this time. Authorities will not identify the potential suspect until an arrest has been made. 

