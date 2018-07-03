Dept. of Natural Resources has already responded to 470 wildfires this year

Photo courtesy Benton County Fire District #4 on Facebook

WASHINGTON - It's already been a busy fire season in the Northwest. In Washington state alone, crews with the Department of Natural Resources have responded to 470 wildfires so far in 2018.

DNR records show wildfires occur more on weekends and holiday afternoons. So as we head into 4th of July celebrations, DNR officials want to make sure you're extra careful and always aware of fire risks.

“By all means – get out and celebrate our nation and the freedoms we all enjoy this 4th of July. But please, please, please be careful,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Seventy-five percent of all wildfires are human caused in Washington and I know we can do better.”

Those celebrating should be especially careful with fireworks and check local restrictions on fireworks and campfires.

The 2017 wildfire season burned 404,223 acres and cost Washington taxpayers more than $134 million. Those who start wildfires can be held responsible for suppression costs.