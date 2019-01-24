Dense fog covers the area

Foggy Thursday morning in downtown Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dense fog will continue to cover the Inland Northwest Thursday morning before lifting in the afternoon revealing, more clouds.

That's the pattern that the Spokane area is going to be stuck in for the next several days. Thursday night the fog will return and Friday morning drivers could see slick roads with freezing fog.

The sun might make an appearance Friday afternoon but then the freezing fog will return in the night.

Daytime temperatures are going to be above freezing and overnight lows will staying right around 30 degrees.

The freezing temperatures are going to hit the area around 6 o'clock Thursday night and could potentially, like Wednesday night, cause slick, icy roads in the higher area of Spokane.

Travel across Washington looked good Thursday morning with no restriction on Snoqulamie Pass or Stevens Pass.

In Idaho, the roadway is bare and wet over 4th of July Pass and Lookout Pass. Those areas could see some light snow.

