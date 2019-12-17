Delta announces new direct flight from Spokane to Atlanta

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane International Airport announced a new daily nonstop service between Spokane and Atlanta.

Travelers can now fly directly from Spokane International to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Delta Airlines.

The flight will become the longest daily year-round commercial service offered in GEG's history.

Flights will commence on July 6, 2020, but tickets are now available on www.delta.com.

