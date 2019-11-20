News

Decorate your own donut- for free!- this weekend at Donut Parade

By:

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 04:28 PM PST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 04:28 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you consider yourself both an artist and donut fan, you’ll want to head to Donut Parade this Saturday for the shop’s Decorate Your Own Donut Party. 

Parents are encouraged to bring children, ages 12 and under. The first 100 customers will get a free donut to decorate.  

According to Donut Parade’s Facebook page, the shop will have a specific Thanksgiving-themed donut, among other options. 

Donut decorating goes from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday. CLICK HERE to see the event. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS