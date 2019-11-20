Decorate your own donut- for free!- this weekend at Donut Parade

FreeImages.com/Byron Solomon

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you consider yourself both an artist and donut fan, you’ll want to head to Donut Parade this Saturday for the shop’s Decorate Your Own Donut Party.

Parents are encouraged to bring children, ages 12 and under. The first 100 customers will get a free donut to decorate.

According to Donut Parade’s Facebook page, the shop will have a specific Thanksgiving-themed donut, among other options.