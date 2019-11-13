19-year-old student dies at WSU fraternity house, death is possibly alcohol-related

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. WSU student dies at a fraternity house WSU student dies at a fraternity house

PULLMAN, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a death at a Washington State University fraternity house.

Pullman Police and fire medics arrived at 710 NE Linden Street at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. A 19-year-old member was unconscious and not breathing, and his housemates were performing CPR on him when first responders arrived.

Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, and an initial investigation shows that alcohol may be involved in the death.

The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is currently unknown who the man was, or if his family has been notified.

The Alpha Tau Omega National Fraternity issued the following statement:

Alpha Tau Omega mourns the death of a member who passed away overnight. The chapter is working with local officials and university administrators in their investigation. Counselors are on site offering assistance and support. The National Fraternity will have a team on site today to work with chapter members and assist the University and law enforcement as needed.

Washington State University issued the following statement:

It is with great sadness that Washington State University announces the loss of one of its students. Earlier today, the Pullman Police Department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old male student at the Alpha Tau Omega house, an off-campus fraternity. The University extends its deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heart-breaking situation. The University is actively providing counseling and other support to the student’s family, fraternity members and classmates. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time of personal sorrow. WSU counselors and Student Affairs staff have met with those most closely affected by this tragic loss. Other students in need of support should contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the Counseling and Psychological Services staff at Cougar Health Services. In response to this situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an immediate suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester. Washington State University will be working with the Pullman Police Department and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity in the coming days to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Today, however, we are focused on supporting the student’s family and our University community. Members of the Cougar community who wish to extend their condolences should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@wsu.edu.

In the wake of the investigation, the WSU Interfraternity Council is suspending all fraternity and sorority events for the remainder of the semester.

