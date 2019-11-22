Deadly early morning car crash on Palouse Highway & Odell Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning rollover car crash ends in a fatality.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8, it happened at about 3 a.m. Friday at Palouse Highway and Odell Road. One car was involved. Crews arrived and performed an extrication.
Crews are investigating the incident. They said to expect delays around the area.
3am 11/22/19 @SCFD8 Fire/Medics quickly arrived on scene of a 1 vehicle rollover w/ extrication @— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) November 22, 2019
Palouse Hwy/Odell Rd. Despite efforts, the scene is now a fatality incident
Expect delays in the area as the incident investigation continues
Inquiries: @SpokaneSheriff pic.twitter.com/9j5JNF80Ms
