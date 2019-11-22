News

Deadly early morning car crash on Palouse Highway & Odell Road

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 04:19 AM PST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 04:21 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning rollover car crash ends in a fatality.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, it happened at about 3 a.m. Friday at Palouse Highway and Odell Road. One car was involved. Crews arrived and performed an extrication.

Crews are investigating the incident. They said to expect delays around the area.

 

 

