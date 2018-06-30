Dead body found inside kayak on Long Lake

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - A dead man's body was recovered early Saturday morning from an overturned kayak on Long Lake.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Dive Team responded to the Nine Mile Boat Launch area after someone reported an overturned kayak with a person still inside.

Preliminary information at the scene shows the man was not wearing a life jacket and the kayak appeared to be overloaded.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man at a later date.