DEA releases database tracking pain pills sold in the U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Drug Enforcement Administration has made public a database that tracks pain pills sold in the United States.

The database follows the path of medications sold, from manufacturers and distributors, to pharmacies in every town and city.

According to the Washington Post, more than 100,000 Americans died between the years 2006 to 2012 at the hands of the prescription opioid epidemic.

A further study revealed that, in those six years, America's largest drug companies distributed over 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills.

An interactive map created by the Washington Post shows just how many pain pills are distributed to people in each county.

According to that map, Spokane County averaged at almost 54 pills per person each year. Take a look at the full map HERE.