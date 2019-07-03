De-stress after the 4th of July holiday at Evening Light Lavender's annual U-Pick Festival!

DEER PARK, Wash. - Evening Light Lavender is getting ready to host their annual U-Pick Lavender Festival this weekend!

Their post- Fourth of July celebration is the perfect way to relax after what can be a stressful few days – planning out the perfect spot to watch fireworks, prepping dish after dish for the perfect family barbeque. After all, the fragrant oils from lavender plants are known to promote calmness and curb anxiety.

Lavender everything is the name of the game at the U-Pick Festival that runs Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Guests will be able to pick their own bunches of lavender from acres of fields of the plant, and indulge in lavender ice cream, donuts, lemonade and other delicious treats.

The owners of the farm want attendees to make a day of it, so this year they are upping their list of activities. Kids will be able to make their own “lovey,” which is a stuffed animal filled with dry lavender (prices vary depending on doll size) and guests can make little satchels of dried lavender for their homes. A free scavenger hunt with also be set up for the kids; they'll be tasked with finding garden statues in the lavender fields. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will get a piece of candy!

If you are needing a minute or two to cool off from all of the harvesting, Evening Light Lavender has a store with more lavender products than the eyes – and nose – can handle! Everything from lavender salts to lavender oils, candles and Christmas ornaments!

Admission to the festival is $5. Prices to then pick lavender vary depending on the size of the bunch you'd like!

Early bird packages are available that will get you some of the most beloved products from the farm at a fraction of the price. You can learn more about those by clicking here.

Evening Light Lavender is located at 5552 South Wallbridge Road in Deer Park near the Farm Museum.

